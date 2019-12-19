Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Thursday, Dec. 19th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Thursday, December 19th, 2019.

The US House of Representatives on Wednesday impeached Donald Trump, making him the third US president in history to be impeached by the House. This has set up a trial in the Senate that will decide whether he remains in office.

Residents of Orin-Ekiti in Ido/Osi local government area of Ekiti state on Wednesday alleged invasion of parts of the community by suspected bandits. In a protest led by Bamidele Fasuyi, onikare of Orin-Ekiti, the protesters said that their lives were under threat by the activities of the suspects who hoisted flags in the community.

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Benjamin Uwajumogu, has been confirmed dead. Concise News learned that the late APC lawmaker reportedly slumped in the toilet while taking his bath and rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he died.

Wife of the Minister of Labour, Dr (Mrs.) Evelyn Ngige and eight others have been sworn in as new Permanent Secretaries by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday. Concise News reports that the Acting Head of the Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, had earlier announced that Buhari had approved the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oyo State governorship election. In a unanimous judgement, the apex court said Makinde was duly elected governor of the Pacesetter state. It also found merit in the appeal filed by Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Bolaji Owasanoye, has been summoned by the House of Representatives for accusing lawmakers of fraud. Concise News had reported that Owasanoye said that federal lawmaker in Nigeria pocket billions of naira under the guise of constituency projects.

Nigerians have condemned the reported approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. Concise News understands that the amount, included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON). Concise News reports that in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, the president sought confirmation of the nominees.

The Police in Ondo State have asked residents to disregard the rumour that the body of a missing child was exhumed in a church in Akure, the state capital. Concise News had reported that irate youths on Wednesday set ablaze Sotitobire Praising Chapel over the claim that the corpse of a one-year-old boy declared missing was allegedly exhumed in the church.

Manchester United and Manchester City will face each other in the Carabao Cup semi-finals, with Leicester City taking on Aston Villa in the other tie. City qualified for the last four by defeating Oxford United on Wednesday night as Raheem Sterling scored a brace at the Kassam Stadium.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.