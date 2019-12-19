NDDC Board Will Be Reconstituted After Audit – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board will be reconstituted and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation.

Media Aide to the president, Femi Adesina, made this known in a statement signed and released on Thursday.

“The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

Concise News had reported that Buhari had ordered a forensic audit of the operations of commission form 2001 to date. He added that he would wait for the report of the audit before deciding on the next line of action regarding the organisation.

Buhari gave the directive after receiving Governors of the South-South region, led by governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, on Thursday at Aso Rock.

The order follows the persistent criticisms of the operations of the commission, and Buhari said what was on the ground in the region does not justify the huge resources that have been made available to the NDDC.

“I try to follow the Act setting up these institutions, especially the NDDC. With the amount of money that the Federal Government has religiously allocated to the NDDC, we will like to see the results on the ground; those that are responsible for that have to explain certain issues.

“The projects said to have been done must be verifiable. You just cannot say you spent so much billions and when the place is visited, one cannot see the structures that have been done. The consultants must also prove that they are competent.”

President Buhari admitted that developing the Niger Delta area required enormous resources compared to other parts of the country with firmer lands.

He said, “I am acutely aware, with my experience, that projects in your area are very expensive; that is why if any job is given, we must make sure that the company is competent and has the capacity to do it well with experienced consultants.”

Later, the president on October 29 wrote to the Senate to confirm the appointment of nominees to the governing board of the NDDC.

The nominees had been rejected by governors of the Niger Delta states, but the president retained them.

The governors rejected the board as constituted by Buhari after expressing concerns over their appointment, saying the process does not reflect effective governance mechanism.

They had said they would meet with the president over the development to address concerns of stakeholders from across the nine member states of the NDDC.