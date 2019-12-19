N-Power: Useful Information Announced For Beneficiaries

All Alimosho – Lagos beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are advised to attend a Google Digital Skills Training approved by the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) across all local government areas of the state, Concise News reports.

A message disseminated on Wednesday by Abanikanda Isma’eel, the representative for N-Power in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State of Excellence indicates that the training was established ‘to equip volunteers with global requisite online knowledge’.

It reads thus:

All beneficiaries of Lagos N-Power have hereby been directed to attend the Google Digital Skills Training approved by N-SIP across all local governments, with ours coming up on *FRIDAY 20th December, 2019* at *Alimosho Local Government Hall, Ikotun*

*9am-11am (1st batch)*, *12pm-2pm (second batch)*..Choose your convenient time.

Google Digital Skills Program was established to equip us with global requisite online knowledge, ideas and skills needed to go about on our various personal and official assignments.

Certificates will be awarded after the training.

For more information, contact the coordinator.

Dubbed as the largest post-tertiary employment programme in Africa, the Muhammadu Buhari government sees the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievements.

Beneficiaries do not need high-wire connections as the screening process was largely transparent and efficient.

Headquartered under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, N-Teach is the most popular of the N-SIP, which also focuses on health, agriculture and public finance.

Due to the deficiency in the number of teaching staff in public schools, many “unemployed graduates” were deployed to schools in order to complement the efforts of the staff on ground.

In 2016 when the N-Power programme started, 200,000 beneficiaries were selected and deployed to their Primary Place of Assignment (PPA) out of about 700,000 Nigerian graduates who reportedly applied.

Two batches have been recruited since the launch of the programme in 2016.