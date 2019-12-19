Latest N-Power News Today Thursday 19th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Thursday December 19th, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: Following ‘Ghost’ N-Teach Exposé, FG Vows To Suspend All Absconding Volunteers

The Federal Government of Nigeria has vowed to suspend all erring N-Power volunteers across the country.

Justice Bibiye, Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office, made the announcement on Wednesday in a press statement in response to an undercover investigation published on Tuesday by Business Day.

The release reads in full: “Our attention has been drawn to a recent investigative piece written by Ibrahim Adeyemi, and published in the December 17, 2019 issue of Business Day Nigeria newspaper and on its online platform, businessday.ng. The piece titled, “Sokoto’s Ghost Teachers, Corrupt School Principals are Stealing FG N-Power Funds”, is an illuminating read that attempts to uncover the activities of truant beneficiaries of the N-Power programme in Sokoto State, and the supervising heads that enable these duplicitous acts

“Spread across the 36 States of the country (including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT), the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was launched by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, in 2016.” Read more here.

N-Power: Useful Information Announced For Beneficiaries

All Alimosho – Lagos beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme are advised to attend a Google Digital Skills Training approved by the National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP) across all local government areas of the state.

A message disseminated on Wednesday by Abanikanda Isma’eel, the representative for N-Power in Alimosho Local Government Area of the State of Excellence indicates that the training was established ‘to equip volunteers with global requisite online knowledge’. Read more here.

And that's all for today on the latest N-Power news