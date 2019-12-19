Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Thursday, December 19th 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise for today, Thursday December 19th, 2019.

Biafra: MASSOB Issues Rallying Cry To SE Govs On Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Death

A secessionist group in Nigeria, Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on South-East governors to give befitting burial to parents of the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Uchenna Madu, the leader of MASSOB, made the call on Wednesday when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to the Kanu family in Afaraukwu kingdom, Umuahia, Abia state.

This online news medium had reported the exit of Kanu’s parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

The Biafra crusader said the news of the death of Kanu’s parents came to MASSOB as “a shock”, but vowed to continue the struggle for actualise Biafra.

“They have joined the league of those that paid the supreme price and made the sacrifices for the actualisation and restoration of Biafra.

“Their death and other compatriots will never be in vain as the living must actualise Biafra in our lifetime,” Madu stated. Read more here.

Biafra: What Igbo Youths Asked Nnamdi Kanu To Send To Buhari ‘With Immediate Effect’

The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) has asked the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to send a message of apology to President Muhammadu Buhari for abusing him and his administration.

Concise News reports that the group, in a statement signed by its President General, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary General, Casmir Irekamba, said Kanu must apologise to the President for peace to reign.

The group made the call on the occasion of President Buhari’s 77th birthday.

“Such acts of rudeness and irresponsibleness of Nnamdi Kanu should not be passed to the younger generation because it contradicts the customs, traditions and cultural values of Igbo as a People,” the statement made available to newsmen by the acting Publicity Secretary, Prince Asobi Onyemike, read. Read more here.

