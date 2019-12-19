Latest Benue State News Online Today December 19th 2019

Good day, welcome to the latest Benue State online news headlines update for today, Thursday, December 19th, 2019, on Concise News.
Benue: Ortom To Meet Buhari Over Planned Withdrawal Of Military
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has promised to meet President Muhammadu Buhari over speculations that the military’s Operation Whirl Stroke may be withdrawn from the state on the account that peace has been restored in the state.
Ortom made the disclosure at a thanksgiving service in honour of a newly ordained priest, Reverend Father Cornelius Anagbe, younger brother to the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Reverend Wilfred Anagbe, in Aondona, Gwer West local Government Area.
He stated though the Operation Whirl Stroke has brought relative peace in troubled parts of the state, there were still pockets of security threats that needed to be fully addressed with time.
The governor expressed hope that the Presidency would see reason and heed to his appeal.
He commended the officers and men of Operation Whirl Stroke for their selfless service, commitment and professionalism which yielded results in the fight against insecurity in the state. Read more here.
Benue: Police Nab 3 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Boy
The police in Benue State have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued a seven-year-old boy after six days in captivity.
Spokesperson for the command, DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday that the victim, Ebuka Ezewugo, was rescued on Tuesday in Naka town, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state
Anene explained that the boy was abducted from his father’s residence by gun-wielding kidnappers who later demanded the sum of N30 million as ransom.
She added that the police however engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle along Naka road which led to the rescue of the victim and the arrest of three of the abductors while others fled with bullet wounds. Read more here.
