Kogi: Governor Yahaya Bello Dissolves Exco

Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello has dissolved the state executive council ahead of his second term inauguration in January 2020, Concise News reports.

Bello, who dissolved the executive at a valedictory session on Wednesday, commended them for their contributions to the development of the state since the inception of his administration.

Addressing a session of the council after a meeting, governor Bello expressed appreciation for their services to the state.

Amongst those retained amidst the reshuffle are Secretary to the State Government, the Chief of Staff, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, and the State Security Adviser.

Others were the Head of Service, the state Accountant General, State Auditor-General, Local Government Auditor General, and the deputy Chief of Staff.

Shehu Sani To Saraki: Melaye Told Us To Visit Your Clinic For Political Consultation

In related news, a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to Twitter to wish senate president of the 8th National Assembly, Bukola Saraki, a happy birthday.

The former senate leader, who turns 57 today, is a medical doctor.

Sani, who represented Kaduna central in the 8th senate, in his birthday message to Saraki, said it was former Kogi west senatorial district senator, Dino Melaye who advised that they should not patronise his clinic for medical consultation but for political consultation only.

Making known via his Twitter handle on Thursday morning, Sani wrote: “Happy 57th Birthday to our indefatigable former Senate President @bukolasaraki . Your Excellency, It’s Senator @dino_melaye that advised that we shouldn’t patronize your Clinic for Medical consultation except for political consultation. Wishing you the best in the years ahead.”