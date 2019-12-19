JAMB Lays Serious Accusation Against CBT Centre Operators

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has accused some operators of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres used for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) of aiding examination malpractices.

The board said such operators tamper with the Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras mounted at their centres to cover up their crime.

Consequently, JAMB has resolved to collaborate with the Computer Professional Council of Nigeria to monitor the conduct of its forthcoming UTME at the various centres across the country.

JAMB Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, gave the hint on Wednesday during a meeting with CBT centres operators, technical advisers, service providers – MTN, Airtel, Galaxy backbone and other stakeholders in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Prof Oloyede said the collaboration with the Computer Council is to get them to pay particular attention to CCTV cameras during the UTME to avoid them being tampered with.

He also explained that, the measure became imperative because of the way operators tampered with the CCTV cameras mounted in the various designated CBT centres in order to cheat.

According to him, the board was aware that some centres’ CCTVs were being tampered with in connivance with some of the board’s technical staff to aid and abet cheating during examination.

Though stamping out examination malpractices was a herculean task, he said, the board was poised to reduce sharp practices during UTME to its barest minimum.

He expressed optimism that with on-going effort by the board, prospective candidates who desired to be admitted into any Nigerian tertiary institution, would not be short-changed.

Oloyede said: “The Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPRCN), should help us to pay a particular attention to CCTVs.

“We are aware that some CBT centres are tampering with CCTV cameras in collaboration without technical officers which they would not have been able to do if our technical officers did not collaborated with them because it is in a server room.”

Meanwhile, the JAMB boss has said the national identification number would henceforth be a precondition for registration for UTME.

He said the campaign of calumny mounted against the National Identification Management Commission (NIMC) was a deliberate effort to smear the image of the commission.

Oloyede, who noted that he was not speaking for the agency saddled with the responsibility to operate the national identity management systems, insisted that the commission was not corrupt and said that JAMB would partner the NIMC.

He said: “We have brought in National Identification Numbers (NIN) as a condition for registering our candidates for this year. And we are collaborating with the National Identity Management Commission.

“With the current campaign against NIMC, I’m not saying they are not corrupt but for me, I could see a deliberate effort at running down NIMC so that we can think of not collaborating with them.

“Those who are benefitting from registration and examination scandals, which are big industries, are mounting campaign against NIMC.”