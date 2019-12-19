iPhone 11: See Number Of Working Days It Takes Average Nigerian Salary Earner To Afford Phone

Nigeria is known to be one of those countries where Apple’s iPhone products are seen as a necessary luxury and many mobile phone enthusiasts save up almost every year to buy the latest versions of the phone.

The iPhone users are always seen as the biggest men and women in the country, but at what cost is this to average salary earners in the country?

Following the September presentation of Apple’s new devices, Picodi.com compared an average salary in selected countries with the price of an iPhone 11 Pro (the 64GB model) in order to count the number of workdays required to buy it.

The price of iPhone 11 Pro (64GB) in Nigeria is ₦419,500.

In its report, Picodi said assuming that, according to Numbeo, the average salary in this country is ₦71,690.48, a statistical Nigerian would have to work for 122.9 days to afford this year’s iPhone (not counting living expenses). That is 31.7 days more than the previous year.

According to the analysis, Switzerland, the United States and Luxembourg are in the lead of the rank where the ratio of the iPhone’s price to the average salary is the most attractive. A statistical Swiss should be able to save up for iPhone 11 Pro in 4.8 days, an American – in 5.8 days, and a Luxembourger – in 6.7 days.

It said that the reverse record belongs to Pakistan: a statistical resident of this country would have to lay aside 134.9 days worth of wages to buy the iPhone. In countries like Ukraine or Philippines, the new gadget has got the value of 96.7 and 96.2 workdays, respectively.

Below is the chart revealing how many working days it takes to afford iPhone 11 Pro in selected countries as prepared by picodi.com.