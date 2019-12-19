FG Declares Public Holidays For Christmas, New Year

The Federal Government on Thursday declared December 25th, 26th, and Jan. 1st, 2020 as public holidays for Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced this in Abuja through a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah.

Aregbesola felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the 2019 Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He enjoined all Christians to live by the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ which hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another.

The minister expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians. He assured that the Federal Government, under the “visionary leadership’’ of President Muhammadu Buhari, would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

The minister urged Christians to use the period to pray for Nigeria and admonished all citizens to remain focused and determined as well as to continue to persist in displaying love for one another.

He wished Nigerians a happy and peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations.