Davido Speaks On Advertising For COZA Programme

Afropop star and DMW boss, Davido has dissociated himself from a viral video which was alleged to be an advert for a 2020 programme coming up in Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA)

Concise News reports that Davido was spotted in the clip alongside a little girl and an older woman for the programme titled “12 days of glory”.

Since the video surfaced on social media platforms, the singer has been receiving backlashes, as many claimed he was promoting a church in which the pastor was accused of rape.

Recall that COZA pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo was accused of raping celebrity photographer, Busola Dakolo, who claimed thathe raped her on two different occasions in 2002 in her family house when she was a teenager.

Davido, however, took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday, December 18 to clear the air on the alleged advert for COZA.

According to the “Fall” crooner, he has nothing to do with the church, but he only did a quick video for the little who was introduced as a fan.

He also claimed that the video was shot for her personal use.

Speaking further, Davido said he would not hesitate to take an action if the video is not addressed by those concerned.