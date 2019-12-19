Court Invasion: Nigerian Senate Invites Sowore’s Lawyer

Following court invasion by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Femi Falana (SAN) who is the lead counsel to Omoyele Sowore, has been asked to appear before the Nigerian senate.

Falana was asked to appear before the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal matters on Thursday by 10:00am, according to Sahara Reporters.

Concise News recalls that operatives of the Service invaded the premises of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on December 6, 2019, to re-arrest Sowore, who was released a day earlier.

The Senate had directed the committee to investigate the reported invasion of the courtroom by officials of the DSS

In a letter to Falana, the Senate maintained that the courtroom should be devoid of such practices and thereby called for thorough investigation into the matter.

The letter reads, “Pursuant to Rule 43 of the Senate Standing Orders, 2015, as amended, Senator Michael O. Bamidele (Ekiti Central Senatorial District), drew the attention of the Senate to the alleged court invasion by officers of the Department of State Services on Friday, December 6, 2019.

“He stated that the courtroom is a temple of justice, which should be devoid of such practices.

“As such, Nigerians deserve to know what transpired in the court and he urged the Senate to investigate the matter.

“Consequently, the Senate deliberated on the matter and after extensive deliberations, it was referred to the Committee on judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to among other things conduct investigation on the alleged invasion of the court and report back to the Senate.”