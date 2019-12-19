Christmas: Ugwuanyi Offers Free Enugu-Owerri Airport Shuttle For Residents

The Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has offered free Enugu-Owerri airport shuttle for air passengers travelling out or returning to the state, through the Sam Mbakwe Cargo International Airport, Owerri, Imo State, during the festive season between December 21 and January 4, 2020.

This is to assist indigenes and residents of the state to return home safely for the Christmas and New Year celebrations following the closure of the Akanu Ibiam International airport Enugu by the Federal Government for repairs.

In a schedule released by the Enugu State Government and made available to Concise News, six (6) coaster buses, three (3) mini-luxury buses and six (6) security vehicles loaded with armed personnel have been deployed for the exercise, to operate in three batches daily, from Hotel Presidential, Enugu, between December 21 and 28.

According to the schedule, the first batch of three (3) buses and two (2) security vehicles will leave Enugu, at 5am, to arrive at Owerri Airport at about 8.30am, for passengers travelling out through the airport. The same set of buses and security vehicles will leave Owerri airport at 10am back to Enugu with passengers who flew in from Abuja, Lagos and other locations.

The second batch of another three (3) buses and two (2) security vehicles for the day will leave Enugu for Owerri airport at 8am, to arrive the airport at about 11:30am and leave Owerri airport back to Enugu at 2pm.

The third batch of three (3) buses and two (2) security vehicles will leave Enugu for Owerri airport at 12 noon to arrive around 3pm, and at 5pm the last batch will leave Owerri airport back to Enugu.

It further stated that each of the coaster buses will accommodate twenty (20) passengers, while the mini-luxury bus will carry 33 persons.

The statement noted that adequate security and other logistics arrangements have been made for a safe and smooth exercise in keeping with the state government’s commitment to the wellbeing of the people of the state.