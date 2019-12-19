Buhari Reacts To Death Of Six In Plateau Mining Pit

Six persons have died and some injured while excavating mineral resources from a mining pit that collapsed on them at Zawan Community in Jos South area of Plateau State.

It was learned that the incident happened on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled the families of the victims as well as the people and government of Plateau State over the sad incident.

According to his media aide Femi Adesina, the president called for greater compliance with mining best practices going forward and urged medical personnel to give the injured victims the best attention while wishing them quick recovery.