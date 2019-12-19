Buhari Reacts To Death Of Six In Plateau Mining Pit

Six persons have died and some injured while excavating mineral resources from a mining pit that collapsed on them at Zawan Community in Jos South area of Plateau State.
It was learned that the incident happened on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has consoled the families of the victims as well as the people and government of Plateau State over the sad incident.
According to his media aide Femi Adesina, the president called for greater compliance with mining best practices going forward and urged medical personnel to give the injured victims the best attention while wishing them quick recovery.
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.