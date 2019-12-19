Despite facing several backlashes over his decision to become a male barbie, Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky who never seizes to be in the news has declared that he is getting married in 2020.

He made the declaration in an Instagram post on Wednesday, where he said “year 2020, I wanna get married.”

Well, Bobrisky just didn’t stop there as he also said his resolution for the coming year is to snatch ladies’ men.

In a video he shared, the cross-dresser who was getting her make-up done, asked ladies to keep guard over their men.

The male barbie said “I repeat! This year is Husband Snatching, Prevent your husband from add me here because I will use him and drain him especially if I like him.When I am done with him I will send him back to you!”

Meanwhile, he recently lamented unceasing pains and bleeding after he underwent a surgery in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Bobrisky, in series of Instagram posts lamented how he has been bleeding blood and water after the surgery.

According to him, Tonto has been assisting him in the bathroom, as he can’t sit or bend, as a result of the pains he goes through.

He also revealed that he has spent over six million Naira on feeding, hotel and surgery since he arrived Dubai.