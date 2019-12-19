Biafra: What Igbo Youths Asked Nnamdi Kanu To Send To Buhari ‘With Immediate Effect’

The Igbo Youth Assembly (IYA) has asked the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to send a message of apology to President Muhammadu Buhari for abusing him and his administration.

Concise News reports that the group, in a statement signed by its President General, Ifeanyi Nwaudunna and Secretary General, Casmir Irekamba, said Kanu must apologise to the President for peace to reign.

The group made the call on the occasion of President Buhari’s 77th birthday.

“Such acts of rudeness and irresponsibleness of Nnamdi Kanu should not be passed to the younger generation because it contradicts the customs, traditions and cultural values of Igbo as a People,” the statement made available to newsmen by the acting Publicity Secretary, Prince Asobi Onyemike, read.

“As such, with immediate effect, IYA Worldwide mandates Nnamdi Kanu to appologise to President Muhammadu Buhari and have his peace at Afara-Ukwu Umuhia Abia State.

“IYA Worldwide maintains that President Buhari’s administration has recorded so much transformation in the areas of infrastructure and road construction such as, Enugu – Port Harcourt Express Way, Lagos – Ibadan Express way, Air ports re-construction across the country, the Second Niger Bridge and the laudable fight against corruption and insurgency in the country.”

Kanu, whose group, IPOB, was proscribed by the Nigerian government in late 2017, had alleged that President Buhari was an imposter, whose name is Jibril Aminu Al-Sudani, from Sudan.

“Sorry to say this, APC has committed an unpardonable sin in the history of the world, imagine a cabal from a particular section of the country playing on our intelligence and expecting us to keep quiet,” Kanu had said in one of his broadcasts, where he alleged that Buhari is an imposter.

But the Nigerian leader has since laughed off the allegation.