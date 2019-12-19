Biafra: MASSOB Issues Rallying Cry To SE Govs On Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents Death

A secessionist group in Nigeria, Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has called on South-East governors to give befitting burial to parents of the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Concise News reports.

Uchenna Madu, the leader of MASSOB, made the call on Wednesday when he led a delegation on a condolence visit to the Kanu family in Afaraukwu kingdom, Umuahia, Abia state.

This online news medium had reported the exit of Kanu’s parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu.

The Biafra crusader said the news of the death of Kanu’s parents came to MASSOB as “a shock”, but vowed to continue the struggle for actualise Biafra.

“They have joined the league of those that paid the supreme price and made the sacrifices for the actualisation and restoration of Biafra.

“Their death and other compatriots will never be in vain as the living must actualise Biafra in our lifetime,” Madu stated.

“It is not an IPOB or Afaraukwu community burial, but Igbo state burial.

“We call upon Igbo governors, political and traditional rulers, Ohaneze Ndigbo, and socio-political groups to rally for this state burial.

“We shall show the world and our oppressors that love and mutual understanding still prevails in Igbo land. Their burial is not about Nnamdi Kanu or IPOB, it is about Ndigbo and our belief,” he said.

Meanwhile, Amaka Ekwo, the Press Secretary to Kanu has charged fellow Biafran agitators “not to give up”.