Benue: Police Nab 3 Suspected Kidnappers, Rescue Boy

The police in Benue State have arrested three suspected kidnappers and rescued a seven-year-old boy after six days in captivity, Concise News reports.

Spokesperson for the command, DSP Catherine Anene, told newsmen in Makurdi on Wednesday that the victim, Ebuka Ezewugo, was rescued on Tuesday in Naka town, the headquarters of Gwer West Local Government Area of the state

Anene explained that the boy was abducted from his father’s residence by gun-wielding kidnappers who later demanded the sum of N30 million as ransom.

She added that the police however engaged the kidnappers in a gun battle along Naka road which led to the rescue of the victim and the arrest of three of the abductors while others fled with bullet wounds.

DSP Anene urged members of the public to assist the police and other security agencies with useful information to help nip crime in the bud, especially in the forthcoming festive period.

Kano police arraign businessman for allegedly sodomising 6-year-old boy

In related news, a 37-year-old businessman, Abdul’aziz Abdullahi, was on Wednesday arraigned before a Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano for forcibly sodomising a six-year-old boy.

The accused, of Yakasai Quarters Kano, however pleaded not guilty to the one count charge of unnatural offence.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Pogu Lale, told the court that one Shafi’u Sani of the same address reported the case at Hisbah Board Sharada Kano, on November 4.

Lale alleged that on November 3, at about 8.00 p.m, the accused deceived and lured the complainant’s six-year-old son to his room situated at Yakasai Quarters Kano, and had unlawful canal knowledge of him.

He noted that the offence contravened section 284 of the penal code.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril ordered that the accused be remanded at the correctional facility.

He adjourned the case till December 24 for further mention.