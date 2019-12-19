Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Check Out All The Records Set In Wednesday’s ElClasico

Veteran, Sergio Ramos and youngster, Ansu Fati both wrote their names into ElClásico history books as Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed on Wednesday night at Camp Nou in La Liga.

Concise News reported that the highly anticipated match ended in a stalemate.

Find below the three records set on the night:

ElClasico records first goalless outing in 17 years

The Clásico ended goalless for the first time since 2002, leaving Barça and Madrid tied on 36 points at the summit of La Liga.

Fati the Clásico’s youngest player in the 21st century

In the meantime, Ansu Fati’s introduction as a second-half substitute meant that, at 17 years and 48 days, the La Masia product became the youngest player to appear in a Clásico since the turn of the century.

Ramos surpasses Sanchís, Gento and Xavi to become the player with the most El Clasic

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who made his debut in the fixture in 2005, has now featured in 43 Clásicos in all competitions, overtaking Manolo Sanchís, Paco Gento and Xavi Hernández’s haul of 42 each.

Meanwhile after the match, ‘history-maker’ Ramos bemoaned the failure to award spot-kicks for two challenges on Raphael Varane in the midweek’s Clásico draw.

“We watched it at half time and it’s pretty clear that they’re both penalties. But nothing I say now is going to change the decisions.

“VAR is there to help [the officials on the pitch], when there are doubts they can take a second look [on the pitchside monitor]. That didn’t happen, though, which is unfortunate for us.

“But I’m sure at some point we’ll commit a foul in the box and also benefit from the incident not being looked at. These are just things that happen in football.”

Real Madrid felt they could have been awarded a penalty, particularly in the 18th minute of El Clasico and according to Spanish national daily sport newspaper, Marca’s refereeing expert Andujar Oliver, Ramos is right.

Ivan Rakitic challenged Varane and Oliver thinks there was enough for a spot kick to have been awarded.

“There is a tug from Rakitic on Varane,” he said on Radio MARCA.

“The tug is clear.

“In VAR, that’s a penalty, a very clear penalty.

“Where was VAR?”

Before that, Varane was also in the wars with Clement Lenglet, but there wasn’t enough for a penalty in that instance.

“The Barcelona player goes with his studs, but it doesn’t feel like there was any reason for the referee to give a penalty for that,” Oliver stated.