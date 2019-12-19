APC Constitutes 10-Member Reconciliation Committee (Full List)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a high-powered 10-member National Reconciliation Committee, Concise News reports.

According to a statement by the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Wednesday, the work of the committee is to resolve the lingering crisis in the ruling party.

Issa-Onilu said Senate President Ahmad Lawan has been appointed by the party to lead the reconciliation panel, adding that the members were constituted after due consultations with the party’s stakeholders.

He added that the First (Interim) APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, would serve as the Vice-Chairman.

Other members of the committee are Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase; Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura; Senator Kashim Shettima; Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor; Alhaji Nasiru Aliko Koki; Senator Khairat Gwadabe-Abdulrazak; Senator Binta Garba and Senator John Enoh (Secretary).

The statement said, “After due consultations, the APC has appointed a high-level 10-member National Reconciliation Committee chaired by the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan.

“This is in line with the November 22, 2019 resolution of the party’s NEC.

“The committee is empowered to address grievances of party members and resolve existing conflicts, all with a view to fostering unity and oneness within the party.

“The committee members will be informed of the date for inauguration,” the statement added.