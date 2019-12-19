Actress, Juliet Mgborukwe Announces Divorce From Husband

Nollywood actress, Juliet Mgborukwe, has recounted how she battled depression and sleepless nights, as she announces that she officially divorced her former husband, Chima Ojokwu, Concise News understands.

The former SoundCity presenter made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, December 19.

According to the TV star, divorcing is one of the most painful and stressful situations one can imagine.

“After a whole year of sleepless nights, amidst the most challenging and emotional phase of my life, going through a divorce.

“The meetings, the mediation, the conferences, the trials, the the tears, the joy, the fights, the prayers, the guilt, the smile, the laughter, the goal, the strength, the courage, the regret, the confusion, the depression, the glory, the loneliness, the truth, IT IS FINALLY OVER.

“I wish it did not have to end this way but at the end of it, all that counts is what is in the best interest of my beautiful babies.

“After years of not wanting to let go, I have conquered my greatest fear of losing my family but I also gained the strength to never give up and the love to put my children’s needs before my own.

“I am a ‘MOM’ first and that is what I will always be. Divorce is no joke and should not be an option in your marriage.

“But if it puts your life and your kids’ life at risk, all I will say to you is please be brave.

“OFFICIALLY DIVORCED TODAY! Plus Donald Trump got impeached today too🏽… OH Well!!! .

“To all the people that stood by me through this journey, THANK YOU SO MUCH! I LOVE YOU Old chapter closed❌ HELLO NEW CHAPTER!🏽‍♀️ Cheers to 2020🥂 #QueenJuju,” she wrote.

Juliet and Chima tied the knot in 2011.