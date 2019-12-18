Popular Ghanaian singer, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah aka Tic Tac has threatened to sue starboy, Wizkid over what he called copyright infringement, Concise News understands.

Tic Tac, during a recent interview, accused Wizkid of remixing one of his old songs “Fefe Ne Efe” featuring Tony Tetuila which was released 15 years ago without his approval.

He attested that the “Joro” singer had made use of his chorus on DJ Tunez’s song titled ‘Gbese’.

Tic Tac however, stated that Wizkid’s management was contacted, as regards the issue and an agreement was reached but he is yet to get a response from them.

He said: “As a matter of fact, the lawyers are working on it. There have been some discussions… if they don’t pay of course I will sue them. Some figures mentioned but, there are some other things going on”