What South African Cabinet Asked Minister, Eskom To Do To Tackle Electricity Problems

The South African cabinet on Tuesday called for a speedy resolution of the electricity problems in the country to ensure energy certainty, Concise News reports.

The Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu made the plea at a press briefing in Pretoria about the outcome of the Cabinet meeting on December 13.

He said the cabinet mandated the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to negotiate with Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

“The cabinet fully supports efforts meant to ensure electricity supply certainty in our country.

“Mr de Ruyter together with management team will immediately deal with concerning issues, governance, lack of financial management as well as stabilise operations at Eskom,” he added.

De Ruyter was recently appointed by the government as the Eskom CEO and is scheduled to commence work on January 15, 2020.

Mthembu said, “this include dealing with huge backlog of maintenance fleet of their power stations and the structural defects of Medupi and Kusile power stations.”

He said Renewables would play a key role in our energy supply to complement efforts of Eskom.

Mthembu also mentioned the stability in other state owned enterprises.

He said the cabinet welcomed the business rescue put on the South Africa Airways and hoped it would bring confidence in the airliner.

The cabinet also approved the bio-fuel regulatory framework which has an immediate less carbon intensive alternative.

Earlier, the country experienced a serious load-shedding due to aging machinery, rainy season and lack of governance in the power utility Eskom.

S. Africa committed to reducing carbon emission — Minister

In related news, the South African government said on Tuesday in Johannesburg that it remained committed to reducing carbon emission and embracing clean energy.

The country’s Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe said this on Tuesday when the ministry released the International Energy Agency 2019 Coal Report.

According to Mantashe, the country has reduced its reliance on coal for generating electricity from more than 90 per cent to about 75 per cent.

He said that the transition had to be systematic taking into account economic and environmental considerations.

“Our goal is to pursue a clean, technologically advanced, low-cost and reliable energy system that not only contributes to environmental sustainability but also to improved social welfare and economic growth.

“As much as we intend to utilise the sun and wind resources we have, we intend to continue to use our fossil fuel resources and to increase investment in the use of clean coal technologies,’’ he added.

Mantashe said the country is willing to cooperate with other countries in an environmentally sustainable energy system.