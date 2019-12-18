Temi Otedola Reacts As Mr Eazi Hints At Marriage

Among celebrities’ marriages that Nigerians can’t wait to witness is that of singer, Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.
Recall that the singer had said he met Temi when her sister, DJ Cuppy, who is his friend invited him for one of her numerous events in London, United Kingdom.
Shortly after, their relationship was made public and ever since then, their relationship has continued to wax stronger, making them be the faves of many.
Well, the singer has taken to Twitter to hint that he might be the next in line for marriage.
“E be like say na me be the next on the line” he wrote in pidgin.
In her response, Temi wrote “just passing”
E be like say na me be the next on the line pic.twitter.com/2gUeWPL4ro
— Don Eazi (@mreazi) December 18, 2019
