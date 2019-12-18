Supreme Court Delivers Judgement On Lagos Governorship Election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the election of the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A seven-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili affirmed the governor’s victory and dismissed two separate appeals challenging the election outcome.

Justice Paul Galinje, who delivered the lead judgments in the two appeals held that the appeals lacked merit.

He held that the reliefs sought by the appellant do not fall within the ambit of the schedule of the electoral act.

The judge added that prayers sort before the court in an election matter are jurisdictional and must fall within the reliefs allowed by the law in section 138 of the electoral act.

One of the appeals dismissed by the court was filed by Prof. Ifagbemi Awamaridi and his party, the Labour Party (LP) and the other was Chief Owolabi Salis and his party, Alliance Democracy (AD).