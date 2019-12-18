Squash: Second Seeds England Defeats Nigeria At 2019 World Team Championship

After earlier wins over Canada and Wales, former champions of the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, England, clinched their position at the top of Pool B of this year’s edition of the competition with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Nigeria.

Concise News reports that team top string Adrian Waller beat Babatunde Ajagbe 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 before number three Declan James also defeated Adewale Amao in straight games.

“The first job was to top the group – which helps in the draw for later on in the knockout stage – and we get a rest day now,” said England national coach David Campion.

“We can relax for now and look at the draw later on, then start to plan and prepare for Thursday.

“There’s a different dynamic in the team now – we’ve got Adrian who’s our No.1 player and Declan who only a couple of months ago was our top player.

“We’re here with four very good players and it helps having players like James (Willstrop) and Daryl (Selby) who have had that experience of being in these key situations before and are very good at raising their level when the big matches are on.

“And Adrian had a fantastic result yesterday against Joel (Makin) and it’s good to have him here in good form.

“Most teams have got at least two players who are highly-ranked and any of those teams are a danger.”

The biennial World Squash Federation championship is being staged in the USA for the first time in its 52-year history. 23 nations are competing in the 26th edition of the event, hosted by US Squash, at Squash on Fire, the new state-of-the-art eight-court facility in the US capital.

Also, it is the first time in 20 years that Nigeria is participating in the tournament. And they are the lowest-ranked nation.

Pool B:

[2] ENGLAND bt [23] NIGERIA 3/0

Adrian Waller bt Babatunde Ajagbe 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 (31m)

Declan James bt Adewale Amao 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 (24m)

James Willstrop bt Sodiq Taiwo 14-12, 11-7, 11-5 (26m)