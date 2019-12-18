Squash: Pride At Stake As Nigeria Battle Argentina At World Team Championship

There is little other than pride for Africa at stake as Argentina and Nigeria face off on Wednesday in the WSF Men’s World Team Squash Championship, the underdogs having already been eliminated from Pool B.

Concise News reports that Nigeria this campaign, have suffered losses against Wales, Canada and England. These matches’ outcome in the qualifying round have scuppered their chances of further progress.

The West African’s ambition for Day 4 of the event will be to further give a good account of themselves, as they are now playing for position.

23 nations are competing in the 26th edition of the biennial World Squash Federation championships, hosted by US Squash, at Squash on Fire, the new state-of-the-art eight-court facility in the US capital.

As well, it is the first time in 20 years that Nigeria is participating in the tournament. And they are the lowest-seeded nation.

Nigeria is one of the three African teams competing in the prestigious tournament (the rest being Egypt and South Africa). Indeed, they are the only West African nation participating in the global tourney.

As things stand, South Africa and Nigeria are in the same situation, while squash powerhouse, Egypt who are the defending champions, have already sealed passage on to the next round.

Lauding the efforts of the Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF) under the leadership of Boye Oyerinde, Femi Ajagbe, a former NSF president himself said: “We must applaud the Federation for ensuring that Team Nigeria is back on the World Squash Championships after several years.

“Competing at the 2019 WSF Men’s Squash Championships itself is an unforgettable moment.”

Next up for the Nigerian team – should they pass the Argentinian test – is another South American opponent, Colombia on Thursday.

Starting time for Nigeria versus Argentina tie is 6pm.

Action from the contest can be watched live on the official Facebook page of the Men’s World Team Championship.