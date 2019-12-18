Ronaldo Sends Juventus Top Of Serie A With Outrageous Goal (Video)

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala put Juventus back on top of Serie A as records fell in a 2-1 victory at Sampdoria.
Brazilian defender Alex Sandro contributed in both goals for Juventus, a thumping header from Ronaldo after a spectacular leap and a brilliant volley by Dybala, with the Turin giants pulling three points clear of Inter.
Inter, though, can reclaim first place going into the mid-season break when they face Genoa on Saturday, but this was a night to savour for Juventus.
Gianluigi Buffon was denied a clean sheet, but the veteran goalkeeper matched Paolo Maldini’s all-time record of 647 Serie A appearances, and a 479th outing in the division for Juve meant he broke Alessandro Del Piero’s top-flight mark for the Bianconeri.
Maurizio Sarri secured his 100th Serie A victory as a coach in what was just his 169th match in Juve’s final league game before a near three-week interval. No coach has reached that mark in as few games in Italy’s top flight so far this century.
Again, Sarri selected a front three, evidently not as reluctant as he had intimated to field Ronaldo, Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain together.
Watch Ronaldo’s goal below:
Cristiano Ronaldo defied physics to score this crazy header for Juventus.
He jumped 8 and a half ft in the air 😱🔥
— Goal HQ (@goalhq_) December 18, 2019
