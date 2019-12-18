Home » President Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments

President Buhari Makes Fresh Appointments

Muhammadu Buhari (image courtesy State House)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

Concise News reports that in a letter read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, the president sought confirmation of the nominees.

“I am pleased to forward to the Senate two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission. The distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent 16 nominees to be considered by the senate for appointment as members of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria,” the letter read.

“At that time I indicated that names of the remaining nominees will be conveyed once the ongoing consultations were concluded.

“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation of the senate of the two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission, namely Dr. Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam and Yusuf Chinedozi Nwoha as representative of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs.”

