Pep Guardiola Provides Fresh Update On Mikel Arteta Joining Arsenal

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta will make a quick decision over his future amid interest from struggling Arsenal.

Concise News understands that Arsenal are not interested in hiring a manager, but a head coach, reason they are in talks with their former team captain.

Meanwhile, according to media reports in Britain, it is understood that Arteta is weighing up his options after holding discussions with Arsenal this week.

On whether Guardiola, whose Man City side take on Oxford on Wednesday night in a Carabao Cup quarter-final, wanted a quick decision to be made over Arteta’s future, he said: “Yeah I think so. It [a decision] is going to happen quick.”

Guardiola, Sky Sports reports, says he has been kept in the loop regarding the negotiations after Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and lawyer Huss Fahmy were pictured leaving Arteta’s Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning.

“He knows exactly what we would like, but in the end the decision is individual, it is personal,” said Guardiola.

“Nobody is here that doesn’t want to be here. What will happen in the next days? I don’t know, honestly. I would like Mikel to be here.”

The Arsenal board intensified the club’s search for Emery’s replacement after Arteta’s City recorded a 3-0 win at the Emirates last Sunday.