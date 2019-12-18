Penis Size: Peeps Say ‘The Bigger, The Better’

While sex experts typically say penis size does not matter, a poll has revealed that people prefer ‘bigger’ penises.

The opinion survey conducted on social media was published on Concise News with collaborative support from Top Media Nigeria.

After two days, the final results which received 39 votes show that 54% of respondents ‘like it big’, while the remaining 46% feel size does not matter (as long as sexual fulfillment is guaranteed).

Is bigger better?

Does his penis size matter? — Top Media Nigeria (@TopMediaNigeria) December 16, 2019

What’s considered average penis length and width?

According to a 2014 study of more than 15,000 men published in The British Journal of Urology, the average flaccid penis clocks in at 3.61 inches long and 3.67 inches in circumference, with the average erect penis coming in at 5.17 inches long and 4.59 inches in circumference.

Interestingly, even though these are official averages, that doesn’t mean a man’s penis will be the exact same size at every moment in his life.

Some research (like this study) suggests that: “women’s preference for a longer penis is associated with greater vaginal orgasm consistency”.

The obsession for large manhood has made some men go for lengthening surgeries. Although this comes with it’s side effects. Experts say they include infections, nerve damage, reduced sensitivity and difficulty getting an erection.

Like one Bright Otovo told The Punch in 2016, “There is no lady I sleep with these days that doesn’t commend the size of my penis,” the young man said boastfully as he recounted what the experience has been like during a friendly chat the newspaper’s correspondent.

“In fact, the one I slept with about three days ago has been calling to ask when we can have a good time together again. She told me she enjoyed it and wants it again.

“I did the enlargement here in Ikeja (around 2014) before travelling to Ivory Coast where I became very popular among ladies.

“Over there, you have more women than men and they love men with large penis who can make love to them very well. There is nothing you ask them that they won’t give you if they have.

“A lady I was sleeping with rented an apartment for me and also helped me get a good job. I stayed in Ivory Coast for about one year and six months and only returned to Nigeria last December.

“Enlarging my penis has been like a blessing for me. But since I returned to Nigeria, I have been more careful on how I relate with ladies. Most of the women who have tasted my manhood have asked for more,” he said.