PDP Reacts To Buhari’s Approval Of N37bn For N/Assembly Renovation

Nigeria’s leading opposition party, the PDP, has condemned President Miuhammadu Buhari for approving N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly.

Concise News had reported that the amount, which is included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the assembly for next year.

Confirming the report, Senate President Ahmad Lawan told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the money is instead part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration.

Lawan said there has been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

He added that lawmakers have called for the urgent renovation of the chambers where they hold plenary meetings.

Reacting to the news, the Peoples Democratic Party in a statement on Tuesday by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the amount as “an unpardonable rip-off plot and a last straw of the brazen corruption that pervades the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress administration.”

The party says it is unthinkable for the Buhari presidency to propose N37bn for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, which was built at a cost of N7bn.

PDP noted that the money was embedded in the budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority as approved by President Buhari.

The party posited that the figure was not only sacrilegious but also confirms that the APC-led administration was “overtly corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.”

It added, “The party insists that such corruption is unacceptable in a nation confronted by alarming economic downturn, extreme poverty, hunger, decayed infrastructure and security challenges.”

The PDP charged President Buhari to demonstrate the integrity of his approval by immediately publishing a detailed breakdown of the renovation project in line with his recent directives to ministries, departments and agencies of government.