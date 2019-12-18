Oyo: Makinde Reacts After Supreme Court Affirmed His Election As Governor

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State says he is delighted over the reward of his faith and confidence in the judiciary as the last hope for the oppressed.

He said this in reaction to the affirmation of his election as the duly elected governor of Oyo State by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

In a unanimous judgement, the apex court said Makinde was duly elected governor of the Pacesetter state. It also found merit in the appeal filed by Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The court, therefore, affirmed the majority judgment of the tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.

Makinde in a post on his Twitter handle, thanked the people of the state for their overwhelming support throughout the judicial process.

He, therefore, reiterated the commitment of his administration to continue to deliver on people-centred policies as outlined in his Road Map for Accelerated Development.

He wrote: “I am overwhelmed by the goodwill & congratulatory messages we’ve received as a result of the affirmation of our victory at the polls by the Supreme Court, earlier today. I am delighted that our faith & confidence in the judiciary as the last hope for the oppressed was rewarded.

“We’re deeply thankful to you, the people of Oyo State, for your overwhelming support throughout the judicial process. We remain committed to acting in your best interest, as we continue to deliver on our people-centred policies as outlined in our Road Map for Accelerated Devp.”.