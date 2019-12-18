Oyo Guber Dispute: Supreme Court Upholds Makinde’s Election

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the victory of Governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oyo State governorship election.

In a unanimous judgement, the apex court said Makinde was duly elected governor of the Pacesetter state. It also found merit in the appeal filed by Makinde that the majority judgment of the Appeal Court was a miscarriage of justice.

The court, therefore, affirmed the majority judgment of the tribunal which upheld the election of Makinde as the duly elected governor of Oyo State.

The judgment applies to the remaining three appeals emanating from that election

Concise News had reported that the Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan had upheld the decision of the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal which declared Makinde as the winner of the March 9 election.

It, however, dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election, Adebayo Adelabu.

Justice Yahaya, the lead judge of the four-man panel, despite upholding the decision of the Tribunal, however, disagreed with the lower court on issues bordering on documents tendered by the APC.

He held that the documents tendered by the appellants ought to have guided the Tribunal through proper investigation, stressing that the pieces of evidence were also not adequately evaluated.

The lead judge noted that the Tribunal had committed a miscarriage of justice by its failure to analyse the tendered documents and its failure to evaluate the pieces of evidence presented by the APC.

In his reaction, the PDP lead counsel, Eyitayo Jegede, told reporters that Makinde remains the governor since there has been no counter directive by the appellate court on his victory.

The lead counsel to APC, Adeboye Shobanjo, on his part, agreed with the court for allowing the appeal to hold.

He, however, stressed that the Tribunal delivered a one-sided judgement.