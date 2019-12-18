Ondo Police Speak On Report Of Missing Child ‘Buried At Church Altar’

The Police in Ondo State have asked residents to disregard the rumour that the body of a missing child was exhumed in a church in Akure, the state capital.

Concise News had reported that irate youths on Wednesday set ablaze Sotitobire Praising Chapel over the claim that the corpse of a one-year-old boy declared missing was allegedly exhumed in the church.

According to reports, the youths attacked the church and one of the policemen guarding the place was mobbed.

It was gathered that Gold Kolawole, the baby, who was at the children’s department of the church could not be found after the service.

Modupe Kolawole, mother of the child and member of the church, said she suspects foul play in the disappearance of her son.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Femi Joseph, the command’s spokesman, denied that the body of the missing child was exhumed in the church.

”The Ondo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public particularly the People of Ondo State that they should disregard the rumours making the rounds that the body of a recently declared missing boy in the state has been exhumed from Sotitobire church in Akure,” he said.

”It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station has ignited a spontaneous reaction from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many. The church building was also set ablaze by irate youths.

”Some of our officers despatched to the scene to contain the situation were pelted with stones with many of them sustaining injuries. Their patrol vehicle was also badly damaged. This rejoinder became necessary to disabuse the minds of many Nigerians who might have fallen for this wicked lies and propaganda.”