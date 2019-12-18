Nollywood Movies On Netflix Painful To Watch- Bobby Obodo

Nollywood actor, Bobby Obodo, has berated the quality of movies produced and put on American media-services provider, Netflix, describing it as “shit”
According to Obodo, Netflix is such a big platform to showcase good contents, but Nollywood movies are “fucking up” as everyone wants their movies to be on the platform.
“Most of the movies we’re putting out on #Netflix are becoming painful to see. Such great opportunity to literally reach most parts of the world to showcase #Nollywood via the platform, & we fucking up. Errbody wants their “shit” on Netflix- I suspect for $$$ & bragging rights,” he tweeted.
Speaking further, he urged movie directors and producers to strive harder in creating quality contents to save Nigeria from shame and ridicule.
“I hope creative producers/directors/writers start putting out good movies on there to save us the shame & ridicule that cld befall #Nollywood, before it’s too late. Lazy/predictable storylines, horrible extras, disastrous costumes, etc. Come on, mehn. This opporutnity is golden!”
