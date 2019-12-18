No Court Can Stop Kizz Daniel’s Lagos Concert, Says Lawyer

Flyboy INC. boss, Kizz Daniel and his lawyers have allayed the fears of the public, regarding some consequences surrounding his upcoming concert in Lagos.

Recall that days ago, Kizz Daniel’s former record label, G-Worldwide Entertainment (GWW), vowed to stop the concert scheduled to hold on December 26.

GWW’s lawyer said it would mar the concert, as the move will help restore “faith” in contractual agreements in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He said the “Woju” crooner breached ‘a mandatory buy-out clause’ and infringed on the intellectual property rights of GWW.

But addressing issues as regards the concert, the “Pak N Go” crooner alongside his legal team held a press conference in Lagos.

According to his lawyer, no court anywhere in the world has the power to shut down the concert and promised that the show would hold as planned.