NLC Chairman Kidnapped

The Police in Cross River state, southern Nigeria, have confirmed the abduction of the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ben Ukpepi, at his residence in Akpabuyo area of the state.

Spokesman for the police, DSP Irene Ugbo, said that the NLC Chairman was kidnapped at about 7.30pm on Tuesday night.

“The story of the kidnap of the NLC Chairman is true. He was kidnapped in Akpabuyo in his house,” she told NAN.

“We got the report this morning. The Anti Cultism and Kidnapping Unit are on top of the situation to rescue him.”

It was further learned that the NLC Chairman was making a phone call when he was kidnapped.

“His family have been calling his line, but it has been switched off since last night and his abductors have not called up till now,” NAN quoted a source as saying.