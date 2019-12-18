Home » Nigerians Knock Buhari Over ‘Approval Of N37bn For NASS Renovation’

Nigerians Knock Buhari Over ‘Approval Of N37bn For NASS Renovation’

Nigerians have condemned the reported approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Concise News understands that the amount, included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

Confirming the report, Senate President Ahmad Lawan told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the money was instead part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration.

Lawan said there had been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

He added that lawmakers had called for the urgent renovation of the chambers where they hold plenary meetings.

According to Lawan, lawmakers have complained about malfunctioning microphones in the chamber.

He said: “We met the president and it was related the condition of the complex.

“The president responded and said he was going to renovate the complex. The phase one renovation will commence – the chambers and committee rooms in the white house.

“N37 billion was sourced and was given. It was put under the FCT, not the National Assembly. All we required is to have the complex renovated.

“When we are through with phase 1, we will go to phase 2. It is not under the control of the National Assembly. The complex is a national asset and is for the FCDA to take care.”

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to criticise the president for approving the amount, while others said the money should be instead used to solve the country’s poor healthcare, roads and educational system.

