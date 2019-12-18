Nigerians Knock Buhari Over ‘Approval Of N37bn For NASS Renovation’

Nigerians have condemned the reported approval of N37 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly complex by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Concise News understands that the amount, included in the 2020 budget, is however not part of the N128 billion allocated for the National Assembly for next year.

Confirming the report, Senate President Ahmad Lawan told journalists in Abuja on Monday that the money was instead part of the 2020 budget of the Federal Capital Development Administration.

Lawan said there had been no major renovation of the National Assembly building for 20 years and many parts of the property had become dilapidated.

He added that lawmakers had called for the urgent renovation of the chambers where they hold plenary meetings.

According to Lawan, lawmakers have complained about malfunctioning microphones in the chamber.

He said: “We met the president and it was related the condition of the complex.

“The president responded and said he was going to renovate the complex. The phase one renovation will commence – the chambers and committee rooms in the white house.

“N37 billion was sourced and was given. It was put under the FCT, not the National Assembly. All we required is to have the complex renovated.

“When we are through with phase 1, we will go to phase 2. It is not under the control of the National Assembly. The complex is a national asset and is for the FCDA to take care.”

However, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to criticise the president for approving the amount, while others said the money should be instead used to solve the country’s poor healthcare, roads and educational system.

Below are some of the reactions on Twitter:

#37billion approved to renovate a house where 109 people sit down and do absolutely nothing to improve this country while many our roads, Schools, health care system etc are in bad conditions🙄.

Nigeria is a joke, the kind of joke that makes you weep not laugh !!! — Itz_GSM (@JorgeMafeng) December 18, 2019

999 million add 1 million to make 1 billion then 2 billion 3 billion 4 billion …….20billion up to 37 billion to renovate a building..Not to build a new one 🙆🙆🙆🙆#37Billion — Olumide Bello (@OlumideBello3) December 17, 2019

#37billion to renovate NASS…as in…a building, just offices…

While our hospitals have few or no defibrillator,

Inadequate beds,

Few Ambulances,

Poorly equipped ICU,

Still using torchlight for surgery.

Even health education aspect is suferring To mention a few Why?? — Abiola Makinju (@biolamakinju) December 18, 2019

#37billion to renovate NASS…as in…a building, just offices…

While our hospitals have few or no defibrillator,

Inadequate beds,

Few Ambulances,

Poorly equipped ICU,

Still using torchlight for surgery.

Even health education aspect is suferring To mention a few Why?? — Abiola Makinju (@biolamakinju) December 18, 2019

Daylight Robbery is when over $100m is budgeted for "renovation of the National Assembly."

Is it even a priority to spend over #37billion Naira on the National Assembly?

The National Secretariat/Hospital in Abuja are in need of more renovations than any other National building. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 17, 2019

Daylight Robbery is when over $100m is budgeted for "renovation of the National Assembly."

Is it even a priority to spend over #37billion Naira on the National Assembly?

The National Secretariat/Hospital in Abuja are in need of more renovations than any other National building. — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) December 17, 2019

National assembly approved Buhari loan request while Buhari approves #37billion renovation budget for them. Lol. Y'all didn't see it coming? Right from time, the mentality of our legislators is "scratch my back, I scratch your back" — Ùgbó-ndioma (@Ugbo_ndioma) December 18, 2019

48billion for the entire Nigerian education system and 37billion for a building!!! Issokay we move!😌#37billion pic.twitter.com/lsU8Mw8PIE — Simply Loba (@Santex2010) December 17, 2019

Where did Nigerians offend the 9th Assembly? How did they approve such idiocy: #37Billion Naira for renovation of the National Assembly & paltry #48 billion for capital expenditure in Education..No roads ..no good health facilities What kind of Leadership is this? pic.twitter.com/DmMzFxpxIs — Ebere Nwankwo Esq. (@eberenwankwor) December 18, 2019

White House renovation cost $1.75 million dollars ~ News Desk But under in Nigeria,

Renovation of National Assembly is to cost #37billion ($100 million), And it was built with only N7 billion in 1999 under PDP Indeed Buhari has reduced the cost of governance Next Level — M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 18, 2019

White House renovation cost $1.75 million dollars ~ News Desk But under in Nigeria,

Renovation of National Assembly is to cost #37billion ($100 million), And it was built with only N7 billion in 1999 under PDP Indeed Buhari has reduced the cost of governance Next Level — M Abba (@M_Abba_) December 18, 2019

How can u renovate a house that are occupied by people who don't have sense…. This bubu are u alright like this? #37billion pic.twitter.com/V4QtkRpsr4 — GàLìLéo🇳🇬🇬🇭🎅🎄 (@Lucasscot_101) December 18, 2019

Waiting for Nigeria to be great is like waiting to board a ship at the desert, if you have any opportunity to leave this country, please grab it by the ballsss. The government don't rate us one bit, and all these our rant on social media won't change anything.#37billion — Alex Oluwatobi (@alexlobaloba) December 18, 2019

If anybody tells me to be patriotic for Nigeria again, Ogun Lakaye will pay him a visit FG approved #37billion to renovate a building when literally all our roads are bad. — Nigga Daddy 🤡🚀 (@tunji96) December 18, 2019

If anybody tells me to be patriotic for Nigeria again, Ogun Lakaye will pay him a visit FG approved #37billion to renovate a building when literally all our roads are bad. — Nigga Daddy 🤡🚀 (@tunji96) December 18, 2019

Our president have just approved #37billion to renovate a building that will house 109 people when our roads are bad, refineries not working, no drugs in our hospitals and so on. But if I talk, They will say it's hate speech https://t.co/8mMT6x4Otw — Omo kiikan 💙 (@OmoKiikan) December 18, 2019

Who we offend for this country.#37billion to renovate NASS.. Who do us like this. pic.twitter.com/qsN2tutGrT — S N O W kvng 🎱 (@majorwayz89) December 18, 2019