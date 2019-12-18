Nigerian Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu Dies In Abuja Hospital

The Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Benjamin Uwajumogu, has been confirmed dead.

Concise News learned that the late APC lawmaker reportedly slumped in the toilet while taking his bath and rushed to a private hospital in Apo, Abuja where he died.

Confirming the lawmaker’s death on Wednesday, an associate of Uwajumogu said that the senator appeared healthy and even contributed to debates on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

“I was with him yesterday in his office. I was with him till 4pm yesterday. It is sad,” the associate told TheCable.

Former Governor of Imo State and the Senator representing Imo West, Rochas Okorocha, also confirmed the lawmaker’s death to journalists outside the Senate chamber.

Until his death, Uwajumogu was the senate committee chairman on Employment, Labour, and productivity.

The death of the senator is the second to be recorded in the Ninth Assembly since its inauguration in June.

A House of Representatives member, Jafaru Iliyasu Auna, died earlier in the month.