Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Wednesday, Dec. 18th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Wednesday, December 18th, 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assented the 2020 appropriation bill of N10,594,362,364,830. Concise News had reported on Monday that Buhari may assent to the N10.6 trillion 2020 budget sent to him by the National Assembly.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday signed the 2020 appropriation bill of N10,594,362,364,830. Concise News reports that the budget was increased from N10.33 trillion to N10.594billion by the National Assembly.

The Federal High Court in Abuja Tuesday summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, to appear before it over the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore. Concise News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the minister and the DSS boss to appear before the court to show cause why the convener of Revolution Now movement should not be released on bail.

A Bill seeking to Provide for a six-year single term for Nigerian President and governors has failed to scale second reading in the House of Representatives. Concise News understands that lawmakers rejected the bill during plenary session on Tuesday, December 16.

Nigerians have continued to react to a report by Business Day of bribery and fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme. In the exposé regarding the inner-workings of the famed scheme, ghost teachers collude with corrupt school heads in stealing the FG’s N-Power funds.

Paul Ibe, spokesman for former vice president Atiku Abubakar, says he does not know what his principal discussed with Bola Tinubu when the two met briefly on Saturday. Concise News had reported that Atiku had a brief meeting with Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), when they met at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja.

Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbosola has been summoned by the Senate alongside the Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammed Babandede, to appear before it. Concise News understands that both were summoned to brief the lawmakers on the latest visa on arrival policy of the Federal Government.

A former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has berated President Muhammadu Buhari over his continued borrowing and the country’s rising debt profile. Atiku, who contested against Buhari in the last presidential election under the People Democratic Party (PDP) was in particular not happy with Buhari’s decision to borrow an additional $29.6billion to finance infrastructure.

Justice A. T. Badamasi of the Kano High Court has refused to grant an extension on the Interim Order preventing Governor Abdullahi Ganduje from interfering with the powers of the Kano emirate kingmakers. Concise News reports that on Justice Badamasi gave the ruling on Tuesday; the counsel to the kingmakers in suit No K/197/2019 prayed the court to extend the order pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Aston Villa on Tuesday night eased into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after walloping the youngest side in Liverpool’s history 5-0. Liverpool’s first team are out in Qatar ahead of the Club World Cup semi-final against Mexican side Monterrey on Wednesday, meaning that 11 changes were made and five debuts were handed out from the start as U23 boss Neil Critchley took charge at Villa Park.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.