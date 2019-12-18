Naira Marley Out With New Dance Moves ‘Tesumole’ (Video)

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley has introduced another dance move “Tesumole”, five months after introducing “soapy” dance routine.

Concise News reports that “Tesumole” is a dance routine to the second track on Naira Marley’s newly released EP.

Sharing a clip of the dance moves on his Instagram, the “Soapy” crooner wrote “Marlians, I got assignment for y’all..#TesumoleDance with @lilsmart_Track 2 from LOL ep Tesumole prod by @rexxiepondabeat,”