Naira Marley Out With New Dance Moves ‘Tesumole’ (Video)

Naira Marley (source: Instagram)

Controversial rapper, Naira Marley has introduced another dance move “Tesumole”, five months after introducing “soapy” dance routine.

Concise News reports that “Tesumole” is a dance routine to the second track on Naira Marley’s newly released EP.

Sharing a clip of the dance moves on his Instagram, the “Soapy” crooner wrote “Marlians, I got assignment for y’all..#TesumoleDance with @lilsmart_Track 2 from LOL ep Tesumole prod by @rexxiepondabeat,”

 

