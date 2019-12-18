It’s the Yuletide season and controversial rapper, Naira Marley isn’t letting it just come and go, as he just released his much anticipated EP titled ”LOL” an acronym for Lord of Lamba.

Recall that ‘Issagoal’ crooner had asked his fans to guess the name on the EP, stating that anyone who guesses right would be rewarded with a sum of hundred thousand Naira.

Well, Naira Marley released “LOL” on Wednesday, December 18.

The EP is a 6-track project with featuring artistes like DMW superstar, Mayorkun and C Blvck.

The producers include serial hit-maker, Rexxie, Killertunes, and Studio Magic.

See track list below

1. Tingasa – NM x Cblvck.

2. Tesumole – NM (beat by Rexxie)

3. Mafo- NM (beat by Rexxie)

4. Isheyen- NM (beat by Rexxie)

5. Oja [Challenge Version] – NM (beat by Rexxie)

6. YanYanYan- NM x Mayorkun (beat by studio magic)