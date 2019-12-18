Home » Missing Child ‘Buried At Altar’: What Nigerians Are Saying About Sotitobire, Church

By - 47 minutes ago
Missing Child: What Nigerians Are Saying About Sotitobire, Church

Angry youths burnt down Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure (Photo Courtesy: Online Nigeria)

Following rumours on Wednesday that a missing one-year old child, Gold Kolawole has been discovered buried at the altar of Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure Ondo state, Nigerians have been reacting to the story.

Concise News reports that Prophet Alfa Babatunde, founder of the church, who has since been arrested is a prime suspect in the matter. Twitter users are seriously lambasting him.

Angry youths set ablaze the church earlier today. But the police denied that the body of the missing child was exhumed in the church.

See reactions from Nigerians below:

