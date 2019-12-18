Missing Child ‘Buried At Altar’: What Nigerians Are Saying About Sotitobire, Church

Following rumours on Wednesday that a missing one-year old child, Gold Kolawole has been discovered buried at the altar of Sotitobire Miracle Church in Akure Ondo state, Nigerians have been reacting to the story.

Concise News reports that Prophet Alfa Babatunde, founder of the church, who has since been arrested is a prime suspect in the matter. Twitter users are seriously lambasting him.

Angry youths set ablaze the church earlier today. But the police denied that the body of the missing child was exhumed in the church.

See reactions from Nigerians below:

I hope you have been told of Prophet Sotitobire in Akure and the Missing Child, whatever the Devil Gives You He Will Take in Multiple Folds With Embarrassment. Do not be in a hurry about anything, what will be, will surely be. @segalink @imoran_O @town_crierng — Olajengbesi Pelumi (@PeluOlajengbesi) December 18, 2019

So the gist this morning from Akure.. From what I heard one of the teachers of the church was tortured last night and confessed ..then this morning the church ALTAR was uprooted and behold the boy was found 💔💔💔 Oshinle AKURE has scattered ooo. #Akure — Opeyemi Marcus (@Scarredpoet1) December 18, 2019

I’m still looking for the video or photo of the child they said they exhumed from that sotitobire church in Akure, or was it simply a rumour?

Whoever has a link should please share. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) December 18, 2019

If na Lagos or Abuja this Sotitobire matter for happen now Twitter for don blow but na Akure nobody know us na we know ourselves — D Suave Man 😎😎😎 (@iam_arsha) December 18, 2019

How can a pastor be named ALFA ( a Muslim cleric)… Rip to baby Gold💔💔💔

Akure #sotitobire pic.twitter.com/VRUqJ9c1XH — Counselor Tomilayo (@AkinrelereTomi2) December 18, 2019

A Small boy was found Buried under the Altar of a Church in Akure called “Sotitobire” in this Nigeria.. Only God knows those that are serving him now.#sotitobire A Thread pic.twitter.com/wFeRTEPh15 — iampoyoyo (@Yungkaz01) December 18, 2019

I’m speechless, if you want to be a native doctor pls, do it and let us know, Don’t use the name of the Lord, for evil.. Pastor #Sotitobire of Akure, I hope you know there’s a living God.. pic.twitter.com/ZIQkXnzxfk — Shey Da’Silva (@SeyiPeperenpe) December 18, 2019

In this pics, one of the banner said “Learn to Forgive” but Akure Youth ain’t ready for any emotional blackmail. The Pastor got served and sincerely, he deserves every bits of it and more. May the soul of the little boy rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3R1h8xOs69 — Edward .E. Onoriode (@Edward_Onoriode) December 18, 2019

I no this guy very well cuz we went to the same secondary school and I no his a fake pastor d moment I heard that his a pastor cuz I didn’t base in akure….and moreover his is a choir master at one woman church beside our house back then in akure…..Thank God his been exposed — FamousLaLa (@SANYAFAMOUS) December 18, 2019