Veteran Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson has taken to Instagram to announce that she with her husband are expecting their fourth baby soon.

Mercy excitingly shared the news, alongside photos showing her baby bump.

According to the talented actress, they were not expecting the pregnancy, even though she had always wanted to have four kids.

She wrote”We’re having a baby I’ve always wanted 4 kids…. always. However, after 3 kids, I thought I had retired from the baby making business. So a while back, we found out we had a baby on the way.

“I can’t explain the joy and peace expecting our new baby has brought, or the cravings for food that have followed. I get so emotional easily, in fact right now I’ve started crying from joy again.

“I’m sharing this with you my family for life, hanging on since day 1, growing with my family and I and always showing all the love. I love you all right back. Baby Okojie 2020 getting ready❤️ God bless you all!!

Mercy already had two girls and a boy and perhaps baby Okojie may be a male.