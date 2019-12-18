Latest N-Power News Today Wednesday 18th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Wednesday December 18th, 2019, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: What Buhari Said About Investigative Report On ‘Ghost’ Beneficiaries

A lecturer in Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto Mansur Buhari has faulted N-Power officials for lack of scrutiny and regulation of employed teachers.

An exposé by Nigerian newspaper Business Day revealed how over N23.4m is paid to 65 non-existent teachers (N-Teach). Read more here.

N-Power: Minister Provides Update On Structuring Scheme

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development (FMHDSD), Sadiya Umar Farouq has disclosed that she has had a meeting with N-Power heads ‘as part efforts to properly structure the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs)’.

The NSIP includes the famed N-Power programme, the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), which consists of the MarketMoni, FarmerMoni and TraderMoni schemes. Read more here.

N-Power: Has December Stipend Been Paid?

While a rumour is doing the rounds that December stipend of beneficiaries of the Federal Government’s N-Power programme has been paid, we can confirm that it is not true.

As per the press briefing by Sadiya Umar Farouq, Nigeria’s minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development earlier this month, beneficiaries will be settled their ‘backlogs’ (including the twelfth month) on or before 20th of December. Read more here.

N-Power: Reactions Trail Damning Report On ‘Ghost Workers’ In Scheme

Nigerians have continued to react to a report by Business Day of bribery and fraud sabotaging the Federal Government’s N-Power scheme.

In the exposé regarding the inner-workings of the famed scheme, ghost teachers collude with corrupt school heads in stealing the FG’s N-Power funds. Read more here.

