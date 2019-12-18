Home » Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 18th

Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 18th

By - 1 minute ago
Latest Kogi State News Online Roundup For Today

Kogi State Government House, Lokoja (image courtesy Kogi Reports)

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News compilation of the latest Kogi State news online headlines for today, December 18th, 2019.

Here are the latest Kogi news headlines

Kogi: Yahaya Bello Speaks On Deciding Successor

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dismissed insinuations that he might pick a successor.

Bello said on Tuesday while reacting to demands on power rotation made by the Kogi West Elders Forum who paid him a congratulatory visit on his successful reelection at Government House, Lokoja.

The governor stated that the issue of power rotation in the state should be a public discourse.

He insist he would not interfere with where the next governor of the North Central state would emerge among the three senatorial districts.

Earlier, Gen David Jemibewon (rtd) who led the forum, in his opening remarks, said they were on a congratulatory visit to the governor on his victory at the last governorship poll in the state. Read more here.

Kogi: Suspected Bandits Shoot Dead Customs Officers

Suspected bandits have killed two personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Kogi state, North-Central Nigeria.

Abba Kassim, comptroller of customs in charge of Niger/Kogi area command, confirmed the killing on Tuesday.

Kassim said a team of patrol officers were attacked by the suspects around 10pm on Thursday.

He said the attack resulted in the death of two officers; S. Ohiremen, assistant superintendent of customs, and S.M. Omale, assistant superintendent of customs.

He added that another officer, H.I. Oladapo, who was the deputy superintendent of customs, sustained gunshot injury during the attack. Read more here.

And that’s the latest news from Kogi state for today. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this dependable online news medium. Do enjoy the rest of your day.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on a breaking news in Nigeria or beyond? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp(0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 