Latest Kogi State Online News Headlines For Today December 18th

Kogi: Yahaya Bello Speaks On Deciding Successor

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dismissed insinuations that he might pick a successor.

Bello said on Tuesday while reacting to demands on power rotation made by the Kogi West Elders Forum who paid him a congratulatory visit on his successful reelection at Government House, Lokoja.

The governor stated that the issue of power rotation in the state should be a public discourse.

He insist he would not interfere with where the next governor of the North Central state would emerge among the three senatorial districts.

Earlier, Gen David Jemibewon (rtd) who led the forum, in his opening remarks, said they were on a congratulatory visit to the governor on his victory at the last governorship poll in the state. Read more here.

Kogi: Suspected Bandits Shoot Dead Customs Officers

Suspected bandits have killed two personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Kogi state, North-Central Nigeria.

Abba Kassim, comptroller of customs in charge of Niger/Kogi area command, confirmed the killing on Tuesday.

Kassim said a team of patrol officers were attacked by the suspects around 10pm on Thursday.

He said the attack resulted in the death of two officers; S. Ohiremen, assistant superintendent of customs, and S.M. Omale, assistant superintendent of customs.

He added that another officer, H.I. Oladapo, who was the deputy superintendent of customs, sustained gunshot injury during the attack. Read more here.

