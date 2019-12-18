Kogi: Yahaya Bello Speaks On Deciding Successor

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has dismissed insinuations that he might pick a successor, Concise News reports.

Bello said on Tuesday while reacting to demands on power rotation made by the Kogi West Elders Forum who paid him a congratulatory visit on his successful reelection at Government House, Lokoja.

The governor stated that the issue of power rotation in the state should be a public discourse.

He insist he would not interfere with where the next governor of the North Central state would emerge among the three senatorial districts.

Earlier, Gen David Jemibewon (rtd) who led the forum, in his opening remarks, said they were on a congratulatory visit to the governor on his victory at the last governorship poll in the state.

While giving the submission of the Kogi West Elders Forum, Major General Julius Olakunle Osanupin (rtd) said the governor should ensure that all stakeholders in the state were consulted in the formation of his new cabinet for input.

Osanupin urged the governor to ensure executive and political power rotation within the state, noting that the concentration of power in a particular senatorial district has been the cause of violence in the state in the past.

He said the governor should ensure the conduct of local government elections as soon as his second term takes off, adding that if it will be delayed as a result of lack of fund, the governor should consult the elders and stakeholders in the appointment of the local government administrators.

Amongst those that visited the governor included Alhaji Idris Yusuf, the Aguma of Tawari, Dr Tunde Aronsoye, Chief Funmilayo Fatima, Vice Admiral Joseph Ajayi (rtd) and Col. Olusegun Oloruntoba (rtd).

Traditional rulers seek arms mop-up

In related news, in the aftermath of negative reports trailing the November 16 Kogi State governorship election, traditional rulers from across the state have expressed concern over some of the likely consequences of the exercise.

The Kogi governorship election has continued to receive knocks from several quarters over alleged violence that rocked the exercise.

Speaking at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Directorate organised “Post-Election Roundtable on Conflict Resolution with Selected Traditional Rulers in Kogi State,” a cross section of the participants complained that they were not fully “carried along” during the period of the poll.

They called on the police authorities to urgently initiate the process of mopping up of arms that fell into the wrong hands in the course of the election, noting that it had become a matter of serious security concern.

One of the traditional rulers, the Olamuro of Amuro land, Mopamuro Local Government Area, Oba Alfred Aiyedogbon, expressed fears that those illegally armed for election purposes might resort to wreaking havoc with the weapons in their possession, if such arms were not quickly retrieved from them.

He said: “Now that the election is over, I believe most of them are jobless. I believe they were paid, and now they are back to being jobless, and since these ammunitions are irretrievable by those that have them, they can use these to cause havoc.

“So, I don’t know what the police are doing to retrieve these ammunitions, because I don’t think the people that gave them can even see them again. We, as traditional rulers, we will give you the support.”