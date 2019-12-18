Home » Kanye West Remixes Beyonce, Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Kanye West Remixes Beyonce, Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’

By - 33 minutes ago
Kanye West (source: Brad Barket, Getty images)

Kanye West (source: Brad Barket, Getty images)

American rapper, Kanye West has again portrayed his creative side as he recreates Beyonce and Wizkid’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl” into a gospel version.

In a video that surfaced online, West and mass choir’s rendition of Brown Skin Girl sounds pleasing to the ears.

Watch the video below

Since the award-winning American rapper became a Christian convert, he has always been in the news for one reason or the other.

Recall that days ago, he recreated Davido’s hit song “If”.

In a short clip that surfaced online on Monday, December 16, the rapper who appears to be enjoying his new life alongside his choir sampled Davido’s song.

But the lyrics of “If” released in 2017 was changed, to suit the objectives of gospel mission.

 

