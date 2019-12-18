Kanye West Remixes Beyonce, Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’

American rapper, Kanye West has again portrayed his creative side as he recreates Beyonce and Wizkid’s hit song “Brown Skin Girl” into a gospel version.
In a video that surfaced online, West and mass choir’s rendition of Brown Skin Girl sounds pleasing to the ears.
Watch the video below
Kanye West – Brown Skin Girl
— Lexis (@niilexis) December 17, 2019
Since the award-winning American rapper became a Christian convert, he has always been in the news for one reason or the other.
Recall that days ago, he recreated Davido’s hit song “If”.
In a short clip that surfaced online on Monday, December 16, the rapper who appears to be enjoying his new life alongside his choir sampled Davido’s song.
But the lyrics of “If” released in 2017 was changed, to suit the objectives of gospel mission.
