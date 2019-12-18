It’s Not Time To Reveal Cause Of Fela’s Death- Seun Kuti

Seun, son of late afrobeats singer, Fela Kuti has revealed that information on cause of his father’s death should be released “strategically” and time isn’t ripe for that.

Seun’s response comes after Fela’s protege, Dede Mabiaku claimed that the singer had told both of them what could have led to the possible cause of his death.

Recall that Mabiaku revealed that the afrobeats star and activist was injected with a poisonous substance while in the custody of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He claimed that the late legend’s state of health began to degenerate shortly after then, just as he questioned why the matter has not been revealed since he died twenty two years ago.

In a post on his Instagram handle, Seun said that the evidences that Fela’s folks have against the government may now be manipulated, since the “truth” has been spilled already.

He wrote “Rage against oppression and imperialism!! My bro Dede Mabiaku is asking why I am not sharing the story Fela told me and my friends who were jailed with him by General Bamayi! Because the time isn’t right. Because it is information that should be released strategically not just because we want to! The Adage says ‘ until the hand of the child can grip the handle of a machete the child shouldn’t go around asking how his father died’ The Nigerian people haven’t gripped the cutlass yet and now that u have spilled the beans and they know we know be sure all evidence that hasn’t already been silenced will be silenced now!! Thanks but no thanks”